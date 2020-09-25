Conservation Officers seek public assistance

The location Conservation Officers allege the poaching took place within Elkford town limits. (Photo contributed)

A mule deer buck was poached within Elkford town limits

Conservation Officers are seeking public assistance in the search for individuals related to the poaching of a mule deer buck within Elkford town limits.

According to Conservation Officer Ryan Gordon, at around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, a mule deer buck was poached off Hwy. 43 inside Elkford town limits.

“Witness reports indicate 2 males in a black mid 90’s lifted Chevrolet truck were seen in area,” said officer Gordon.

“Although Mule deer season is open, discharging firearms on highways is illegal as is shooting within town limits.”

The image above is where the event occurred.

Anyone with information relating to this illegal activity please contact the RAPP line 1-877-952-7277.

scott.tibballs@thefreepress.ca

Fernie Free Press