The B.C. Conservation Officer Service rescued an elk calf near Cranbrook and have taken it to a wildlife rehabilitation centre in Golden. Photo courtesy B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

Conservation officers rescue elk calf, take it to wildlife rehab centre

Members with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service recently rescued a dehydrated and emaciated elk calf found near Cranbrook, according to a post from the organization's social media acccounts.

Members with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service recently rescued a dehydrated and emaciated elk calf found near Cranbrook, according to a post from the organization’s social media acccounts.

Officers believe the calf’s mother was hit and killed on the road.

The calf has been taken to a wildlife rehabilitation centre in Golden.

The B.C. COS reminds the public to drive carefully in wildlife zones.

trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Cranbrook Townsman

Previous story
City of Nanaimo challenges families to Instagram their park explorations
Next story
B.C. ports part of data integration project to protect marine ecosystems

Just Posted

Most Read