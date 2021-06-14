Conservation officers investigate dead fox in foothold trap

Residents reminded the traps are not allowed after March 31

The 100 Mile Conservation Office is reminding people that foothold traps are illegal this time of year after a dark fox was recently trapped and died near Horse Lake.

Conservation officer Joel Kline said someone reported seeing the fox earlier this month with its right paw caught in a trap. Officers set up a live trap for the animal, which had been seen uphill of Horse Lake Elementary and then later down by the lakeshore. The adult fox was found last Wednesday.

“It had died, which was unfortunate,” Kline said.

Kline said foothold traps are not allowed for use after March 31. As the fox had pulled the foothold trap loose from where it was set, it’s not known who set it, he said.

“It’s illegal right now to be trapping for any fur-bearing animal, especially foxes,” he said.

He noted such traps are often set in response to people losing their chickens to foxes. Chicken owners should consider more secure lockups or electric fences instead, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

