Conservation Office looking into four separate shootings of cow moose

Anyone with information on these or other poaching incidents are being asked to call the RAPP line

Four cases of female moose being shot in the last month are being investigated by conservation officers in the Skeena Region.

The Conservation Office said charges of failure to retrieve wildlife that is killed could be laid.

Anyone with information on these or other poaching incidents are being asked to call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

