ConquerSilence and help save lives by sharing stories about patient safety

Canadians are encouraged to speak up about their experiences or those of loved ones with preventable harm in health care. (CPSI/Supplied)

The Canadian Patient Safety Institute says 28,000 Canadians die from preventable health care harm each year, and silence is a major contributor.

Canadian Patient Safety Week, Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, is a time for people to share their stories about harm done to them or their loved ones in health care settings such as hospitals and long-term care facilities, in the name of improving service provision and reducing unnecessary harm.

Patient Safety Week is an awareness campaign started in 2005 by the Canadian Patient Safety Institute (CPSI). The CPSI said one in three Canadians has had patient harm affect themselves or a loved one. The theme this year is Conquer Silence, encouraging patients and health-care professionals alike to share their experiences.

Nearly 80 people in Canada will die today, and every other day this year, from preventable healthcare harm. We're launching CPSW with a mission to #ConquerSilence-and we want you to speak up. ðŸ’¬ Anonymously share your story and advice to help others at https://t.co/bDNFKJApVj pic.twitter.com/PpIaDjqsMD — CPSI – ICSP (@Patient_Safety) October 28, 2019

Director of Patient Safety for the Island Health, Ainsley Young, said Patient Safety Week is a time to celebrate the work being done in care facilities across Vancouver Island to improve safety for patients. She said Island Health has been working on safety issues such as reducing falls in care and negative reactions to medications.

Island Health kicked off the week on Monday with an open mic attended across the Island by video conference, inviting all staff and physicians to meet with leaders from the Department of Quality and Patient Safety within Island Health to share experiences, ask questions, and provide updates on work happening organizationally.

“It’s that commitment we always have to learning, making improvements, and taking care of our patients,” Young said. “We’re really committed to patient-centred care and we can only do that if staff, the public, patients and caregivers speak up.”

People can anonymously share stories of health care harm or share advice to help prevent harm to others at conquersilence.ca where others’ stories are also told.

