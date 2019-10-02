Connecting consumers and producers

The Southside Senior's Housing Society (SSHS) hosted its Connecting Consumers and Producers Harvest Supper event on Sept. 21 in the Grassy Plains Community Hall. Local agricultural producers set up 11 displays and about 65 people attended the dinner. The entire meal was prepared with food items purchased from local producers, including vegetables and meat. Proceeds from the event will go towards the SSHS project. It was the first supper of its kind to be held by the society. Music for the evening was provided by the Tweedsmuir Fiddlers and Sarah Raasveld. (Submitted photos)