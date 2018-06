On photographer Wayne Emde’s signal, the Vernon Secondary School class of 2018 threw their caps in the air. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Southbound traffic on 27th Street was shut down intermittently Thursday, June 21, as nearly 200 Vernon Secondary School graduates threw their caps in the air in celebration.

Families lined the other side of the street and snapped photos of this year’s class as Wayne Emde, who has photographed the tradition for 38 of the last 40 years, gave the signal.

