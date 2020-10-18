Confirmed COVID case on WestJet flight day after previous exposure on same route

Passengers on a flight from Calgary into Victoria on Oct. 11 may have been exposed to COVID, according to the latest warning by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).
If you were on board WestJet flight 195 on Oct. 11 sitting in rows one through seven, you’re asked to self-monitor for symptoms for the next 14 days.
A similar flight coming from Calgary the day before, Oct. 10, also had a COVID-19 exposure on board.
Â
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.
aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com