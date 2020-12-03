Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kitamaat Village

Haisla Nation Council said there are two confirmed cases they are aware of at this time

Haisla Nation recently reported two cases of COVID-19 within the community in Kitamaat Village.

On Nov. 26, Haisla Nation Council said they were informed about a confirmed COVID-19 case in the Village. On Nov. 27, they were informed of a presumed, and now confirmed second case.

As of the week of Nov. 30, Haisla Nation said there are still only the two known active cases affecting Kitamaat Village. Health authorities and Haisla Health Centre staff are in daily contact with the affected families, they said, and contact tracing efforts have been done and are continuing as needed.

clare.rayment@northernsentinel.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Kitimat Northern Sentinel