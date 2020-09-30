Confirmed COVID-19 case at Chilliwack Secondary School

Just days after an internal memo to staff was leaked regarding COVID-19 cases linked to the “school community” at a Chilliwack middle and elementary school, Chilliwack Secondary School (CSS) parents are being told about a confirmed case at CSS a week ago.

“As we all know, we are in a global pandemic, and COVID is around us and in our community,” reads a letter sent out Sept. 30 to parents by interim school superintendent Rohan Arul-pragasam.

“We are issuing a letter to our Chilliwack Secondary school community to provide early notification that an individual with a confirmed COVID-19 case attended Chilliwack Senior Secondary on September 22, 23 and September 24.”

Parents also received a letter from Fraser Health notifying them of a “confirmed COVID-19 individual at Chilliwack Secondary School.”

• READ MORE: COVID-19 cases at Chilliwack schools will be communicated via Fraser Health

• READ MORE: COVID-19 case connected to two Chilliwack schools

The contact tracing process has begun, and parents were reassured that this does not mean their students have been exposed to the virus. If they are not contacted, then they likely have not.

In an interview with Arul-pragasam Wednesday evening, the day the letter was sent out, he told The Progress this was a common courtesy to all CSS parents to let them know of the exposure and the next steps to be taken by the health authority.

“If people don’t receive any information from the school, life goes on and there is nothing to be concerned about,” he said, adding that schools would continue to follow all safety protocols recommended by public health officials.

As for the definition of the “school community,” there has been some uncertainty circling but Arul-pragasam confirmed this includes not only all staff and students but also parents of students at the school.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: paul.henderson@theprogress.com

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Chilliwack Progress