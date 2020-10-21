Confirmed case of COVID-19 at Chilliwack assisted living facility

Staff members at five Fraser Health care homes have tested positively for coronavirus

Sunset Manor, an assisted living facility in Chilliwack, is among five such facilities in the Fraser Health region to have confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff members, on Oct. 21, 2020. (Paul Henderson/ Progress)

A staff member at an assisted living facility in Chilliwack has tested positive for COVID-19.

The case is at Sunset Manor, a 30-bed assisted living facility on Broadway Avenue, owned and operated by Netherlands Reformed Congregation of Chilliwack

It was one of five confirmed staff member cases in the Fraser Health region announced on Oct. 21.

The others are at Evergreen Baptist Care Society in White Rock, Good Samaritan Victoria Heights in New Westminster, the Fort Langley Seniors Community in Langley, and Baillie House, which is a long term care facility owned and operated by Fraser Health.

“Fraser Health has declared outbreaks at these locations and has deployed rapid response teams to each site,” a press release said. “Communication with residents and families is underway.”

Enhanced control measures have been put in place at all five sites. Fraser Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families. During this time, Fraser Health has additional presence at all five sites to take any further actions required and support each of the facilities. This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.

Fraser Health says it has proactively implemented the following at each site:

· Staffing levels will be maintained to provide resident care.

· Visitors are restricted throughout the facility.

· Staff and residents movement in the facility has been restricted.

· Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.

· Residents, families and staff are being notified.

· Twice a day screening of all staff and residents.

In the same press release, Fraser Health declared COVID-19 outbreaks over at George Derby Centre (Burnaby), Langley Lodge (Langley), Chartwell Crescent Gardens (Surrey), Harrison West at Elim Village (Surrey), and White Rock Seniors Village (White Rock).

In May, one person has died due to COVID-19 at Eden Care Centre in Chilliwack when an outbreak moved through the facility.

For more information about COVID-19, visit www.fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

