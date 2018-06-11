Condo develpment contemplated for Langley’s Carvolth

Township council is expected to consider the project Monday.

An illustration of one of the proposed mixed-use buildings planned for 86th Avenue.

Quadra Homes is going before Langley Township council this week with a plan to build more than 600 housing units on a 10 acre site in the Carvolth area of Willoughby.

The site, dubbed Yorkson Park West, is in the 20200 to 20300 block of 86th Avenue across from the Carvolth park and ride.

If approved, the project would include three mixed-use buildings with about 20,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground floors, six apartment buildings, and three townhouse buildings.

There would be 621 units in total in the complex, once completed.

A planned “linear park” the Township has planned would run through the site from 84th Avenue to the south. The park would widen out into a 1.3 acre park area in the middle of the proposed development.

Quadra is asking for an increase in density on the site, in exchange for creating more community amenities.

The Township is set to vote on the first and second readings of the rezoning bylaws Monday night. If the vote passes, a public hearing would be scheduled for the future before a final vote.

In 2013, Langley Township revamped its neighbourhood plan for the Carvolth area, which is the northwestern segment of Willoughby near the 200th Street highway interchange.

Carvolth is to be developed as a “transit oriented” neighbourhood, with about 5,000 residents and 12,800 jobs. A mixture of condo developments, townhouses, and office parks is planned for the area.