Condo approvals set to break records in Langley Township

If approved, the numbers could signal even more construction.

Construction workers building condos in Willoughby. The number of jobs in construction is rising rapidly. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

This year could see Langley Township set a new high water mark for approval of condo and townhouse developments.

If a number of applications before the council are passed, Langley Township will surpass 1,700 units approved for construction.

In 2017, Langley Township approved 1,216 condo and townhouse units for construction. In 2016, it was 873 and in 2015, 977.

This year, applications for new construction had been lagging, according to Township statistics. From January to June, just 347 units had been approved, compared to 797 the year before over the same six-month period.

However, a rush of developers has developed over the last few months. There are now applications for a number of complexes, including more than 1,300 units of condos and 158 townhouses at various points in the approval process. Several of the larger projects have passed the public hearing stage already, and only one received significant criticism from its neighbours.

If all are approved, it would be the biggest year ever for condo and townhouse approvals in Langley Township, said Ramin Seifi, director of community development and engineering.

READ MORE: Condo development contemplated for Langley’s Carvolth