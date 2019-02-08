DriveBC webcam showing snow build up on Highway 1 south of Mill Bay Road overpass at Bamberton Park entrance. (DriveBC)

Conditions not safe on Malahat: RCMP

Slippery conditions, snow tires and chains required

  • Feb. 8, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The snow falling on the Malahat is resulting in unsafe conditions, according to Shawnigan Lake RCMP.

Reports are coming in of crashes, spin-outs and stalled vehicles blocking traffic on the Malahat.

RELATED: Schools will remain open until end of the day

The Ministry of Transportation & Infrastructure is advising that the Malahat portion of Highway #1 is currently experiencing heavy snowfall and that winter tires – and chains for commercial vehicles – are required for the mountain pass.

RELATED: Numerous crashes around Sooke, police urge drivers to use caution in the snow

“Plan for extra travel time today and be prepared for winter conditions.”

