Conditions not safe on Malahat: RCMP

DriveBC webcam showing snow build up on Highway 1 south of Mill Bay Road overpass at Bamberton Park entrance. (DriveBC)

The snow falling on the Malahat is resulting in unsafe conditions, according to Shawnigan Lake RCMP.

Reports are coming in of crashes, spin-outs and stalled vehicles blocking traffic on the Malahat.

If you're not ready, don't go. Vehicles are spinning out on the #Malahat. As well, we are enacting chainup regulations for all commercial vehicles via CVSE check points on each side @ Westshore Parkway and Bamberton. #yyj #vanisle pic.twitter.com/2MCJQmplAM — BC Transportation (@TranBC) February 8, 2019

The Ministry of Transportation & Infrastructure is advising that the Malahat portion of Highway #1 is currently experiencing heavy snowfall and that winter tires – and chains for commercial vehicles – are required for the mountain pass.

“Plan for extra travel time today and be prepared for winter conditions.”

Please be aware that the #Malahat portion of #bchwy1 is currently experiencing heavy snowfall and that winter tires (and chains for commercial vehicles) are required for the mountain pass. Plan for extra travel time today and be prepared for winter conditions. — Van Island District (@TranBCVanIsle) February 8, 2019

