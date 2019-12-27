A ladder truck is dousing flames at Burnco concrete plant in West Kelowna. (Al Waters - Capital News)

Concrete plant on fire in West Kelowna

Firefighters are using a ladder truck to fight the fire from above

  • Dec. 27, 2019 12:00 a.m.
Firefighters are battling a blaze at a concrete plant in West Kelowna.

An employee from Burnco Rock Products Ltd., who wished to remain anonymous, said they smelled something burning around 6 a.m. and believed it was coming from the electric room.

Firefighters responded to the the fire shortly after and a ladder truck is now on scene dousing the flames from above.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The concrete plant is located at 2695 Auburn Road.

A Kelowna Capital News reporter is on scene.

More to come.

