Concerns raised about crossing in Okanagan Falls

RDOS director says safety issues have been raised

For some students attending the elementary school in Okanagan Falls, going to school involves crossing Highway 97. Concerns have been raised about a nearby crossing.(Black Press file photo)

A director on the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is concerned that a highway crossing in Okanagan Falls is putting children at risk.

Ron Obirek, director for Electoral Area D, which includes Okanagan Falls, described the crosswalk as hazardous.

He said Rose Mah, the school crossing guard who has worked at this intersection near Okanagan Falls Elementary School, has discussed safety concerns about this intersection with him.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says the crossing is safe.

“Safety for all road users is our top priority, and this crosswalk provides appropriate safety for people crossing this 50 km/h section of Highway 97 in Okanagan Falls,” a ministry statement reads.

“The crossing is equipped with pedestrian activated flashing lights to stop traffic, and the pavement markings at this location have been inspected to ensure they are visible and in good condition.”

Ministry staff will speak with the crossing guard to understand her safety concerns.

