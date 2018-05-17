Computer and projector stolen from camp society office

Notebooks and information also taken from Agur Lake office in Summerland

A computer, a projector and other items were stolen from the Agur Lake Camp Society office in Summerland on the weekend.

Debbie Schneider, office manager at the camp society, said she noticed the theft as she walked into the office on Monday morning.

A cabinet drawer was open and some items were strewn on the floor.

She then noticed the computer and projector had been taken from the office.

In addition, a three-level plastic desk organizer and a phone book were taken from her desk.

Journals and notebooks were also taken.

However, computer monitors were left behind.

Schneider is puzzled about why the notebooks were taken.

While they contain notes and important information for the camp, the books themselves do not have resale value.

The information is needed as the camp is preparing for several important events, including a fundraising golf tournament, within the next few weeks.

Cst. Andrew Campbell of the Summerland RCMP detachment said the theft occurred overnight Sunday to Monday.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

The charity operates a barrier-free campground west of Summerland, for children and adults with special needs, along with their families and caregivers.