Compromised hydro pole closes Oak Bay road

Workers remove insecure pole at Cadboro Bay Road near Bowker

  • Mar. 26, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Hydro crews are clearing after Cadboro Bay Road was closed for much of the afternoon for a compromised hydro pole.

BC Hydro removed a pole at Cadboro Bay Road near Bowker Road after “it became unsecured and was at risk of falling over,” said Sgt. Chris Goudie, Oak Bay police.

The area was closed from around 2:30 to shortly after 4 p.m. today (March 26).

Hydro is expected to return tomorrow to finish the work.

 

