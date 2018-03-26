Compromised hydro pole closes Oak Bay road

Hydro crews are clearing after Cadboro Bay Road was closed for much of the afternoon for a compromised hydro pole.

Traffic should also stay clear of Cadboro Bay Rd and Bowker while crews work to make area safe after hydro pole peeled off sidewalk and slid into Abstract construction site. #oakbay #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/EFAt4N680i — Oak Bay News (@OakBayNews) March 26, 2018

BC Hydro removed a pole at Cadboro Bay Road near Bowker Road after “it became unsecured and was at risk of falling over,” said Sgt. Chris Goudie, Oak Bay police.

The area was closed from around 2:30 to shortly after 4 p.m. today (March 26).

Hydro is expected to return tomorrow to finish the work.

