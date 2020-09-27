Compost your own waste materials – Regional District of North Okanagan

RDNO shares tips on how to keep your yard and garden waste out of local landfills

Fall is a busy season for disposing of yard and garden waste, and the Regional District of North Okanagan is sharing tips on how to keep useable materials out of landfills. (File photo)

Ahead of the busy fall season for disposing of yard and garden waste, the Regional District of North Okanagan is sharing tips on how to keep useable materials out of landfills.

Diverting yard and garden waste from the landfill conserves valuable landfill space, reduces potent greenhouse gas emissions that result from landfilling of organic matter, and recovers compost, a useful resource for improving soils.

There are three simple ways to keep yard and garden waste out of landfills:

1. Compost or mulch materials in your yard. Fine materials such as leaves, grass clippings, small trimmings and chipped materials can break down into compost and healthy soils quite quickly. Find several ways to compost, mulch and grasscycle at www.rdno.ca/composting;

2. Check with your municipality to see if they offer a yard and garden waste collection program;

3. Drop off yard and garden waste at the nearest RDNO Diversion and Disposal Facility (DDF). Yard and garden waste is accepted free of charge, year-round. The RDNO produces RDNO-Gro compost at the Greater Vernon DDF, which is available free of charge.

If you bring yard and garden waste to an RDNO DDF, please note:

· Yard and garden waste is accepted in designated areas only (please follow signs and staff directions);

· All materials must be debagged, and plastic bags must not be left in the yard and garden waste pile. Kraft paper bags can be left in the pile but must be emptied first;

· Leaves, grass, mulch, trimmings, prunings and other plant material less than 20 cm (or approximately 8 inches) in diameter are accepted;

· Materials must originate from yard and garden maintenance on properties located within the RDNO (no out of region material, please);

· Yard waste does not include animal feces, cardboard, plastic, soil, rocks, fencing, fabric, netting and other non-vegetated landscaping and gardening waste. Any material other than yard is not permitted in the yard waste stockpile.

Please ensure you follow social distancing measures by staying at least two metres apart from other customers and staff at an RDNO DDF. Autumn can be a busy time for yard waste drop off. Expect lineups, and please be patient.

DDF staff continue to provide an essential service during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Please treat them with kindness and respect.

