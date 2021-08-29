Completely Creedence and music of CCR coming to Woodland Gardens

Completely Creedence, a Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band and Woodland Gardens invite you to experience the incredible music of John Fogerty and CCR on Saturday, Sept. 11.

It’s a night that will transport you back in time to an era of incredible music with a tribute experience that will surely put a spell on you.

CCR dominated the airwaves in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Their musical style encompassed the roots rock and swamp rock genres with hits like Proud Mary, I Put a Spell On You, Suzie Q, Fortunate Son, Bad Moon Rising and many more.

Completely Creedence is a four-piece musical group made up of four guys who are veterans in the industry stemming from incredible musical backgrounds. The band features Jamie Robertson vocals and rhythm guitar, Pat Steward on drums (sub – Rod Campbell), Murray Atkinson on guitar, Todd Smiley on bass guitar.

Audiences have marveled about how remarkably similar Robertson’s voice sounds to John Fogerty’s, capturing all the subtle nuances of his vocals.

Completely Creedence delivers a musical experience where your love of CCR will live on through these four incredible musicians who share your passion for CCR’s music and how music is supposed to be.

This is one outdoor concert CCR fans will not want to miss. So bring your own lawn chairs and get set to have Woodland Gardens put a spell on you.

Tickets are available at Long & McQuade. 960 England in Courtenay, The Music Plant in Campbell River, or at Woodland Gardens 6183 Whitaker Rd, Courtenay. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the gate.

The gate opens at 6 p.m. with a 7 p.m. show-time start. For further information contact Woodland Gardens at 250-338-6901 or visit www.woodlandgardens.ca.

