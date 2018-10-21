Complete turnover of leadership in Princeton municipal election

Princeton voters sent a clear message Saturday, with a possibly-record breaking turnout at the polls and a complete turnover of the mayor and council.

Spencer Coyne is the mayor-elect. He beat incumbent Frank Armitage decisively – with 895 votes compared to 336. Leona Guerster finished the race with 79 votes.

Coyne, manager of the Source in downtown Princeton and a former councillor, campaigned with the slogan “Vote for Change.”

While all present councillors sought another term, none were returned.

Barb Gould led the field of 15 candidates, with 814 votes. She is the detachment services assistant for Princeton RCMP and a former town hall administrative clerk.

Tyler Willis, a millwright, realtor and former professional hockey player, finished second with 544 votes.

Four-time Princeton mayor Randy McLean, who owns Billy’s Restaurant, also earned a seat at the council table, with 451votes.

George Elliott, freelance writer and former publisher of the Similkameen News Leader, rounds out the council with 445 votes.

Other results are as follows:

Barry Ovington 400

Nick Goreas 363

Kim Maynard 285

Neal Dangerfield 274

Bruce Barth 207

Chris Obey 176

Jerome Tjerkstra 172

Rosemary Doughty 162

Mike Stafford 105

Gino-Del-Ciotto 81

