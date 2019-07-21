Competitors to vie for bathtub race crown in waters off Nanaimo

It’s Great International World Championship Bathtub Race day in Nanaimo. Pictured here, a scene from the 2017 race. (News Bulletin file)

Bathtub racers will start their engines when the Great International World Championship Bathtub Race begins today at 11 a.m.

Festivities began on Friday at Maffeo Sutton Park with a concert featuring Wise Youngblood and Big Sugar. Celebrations continued Saturday with the Shaw Sailpast on Wheels Fun Parade, featuring longtime volunteer Margaret Johnson as parade marshal and the re-dedicating of a vessel in honour of Bill McGuire, former commodore who died last December.

Saturday’s festivities ended with the Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks.

