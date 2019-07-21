It’s Great International World Championship Bathtub Race day in Nanaimo. Pictured here, a scene from the 2017 race. (News Bulletin file)

Competitors to vie for bathtub race crown in waters off Nanaimo

Great International World Championship Bathtub Race begins at 11 a.m.

Bathtub racers will start their engines when the Great International World Championship Bathtub Race begins today at 11 a.m.

Festivities began on Friday at Maffeo Sutton Park with a concert featuring Wise Youngblood and Big Sugar. Celebrations continued Saturday with the Shaw Sailpast on Wheels Fun Parade, featuring longtime volunteer Margaret Johnson as parade marshal and the re-dedicating of a vessel in honour of Bill McGuire, former commodore who died last December.

Saturday’s festivities ended with the Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks.

RELATED: Parade honours driving forces behind bathtub race

RELATED: World’s fastest racer to be determined in Nanaimo

For a digital copy of the 2019 race program, click here.

Follow the Nanaimo News Bulletin’s website and Twitter and Facebook accounts for coverage of today’s race. Links to the social media accounts are below.

More race coverage on Facebook and Twitter

Previous story
Driver arrested after travelling wrong way down exit, crashing at Highway 1 and Millstream
Next story
Esquimalt gives six-storey rental complex the green light

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Chinook Cove Junior Golf now on course

    The first night of the season for youth golf took place at Chinook Cove Golf and RV Resort on July 8 with 20 young people signing up. Youth golfers are split into two age groups, 7 to 14 years, and 14 to 17. Pictured is Chinook Cove's Susan Mitchell (center back) giving a few pointers to the young golfers and family members on the first night of youth golf.

  • Business profile: Big Cones cools you off in the summer

    Big Cones ice cream is "serving up happiness" all summer long, says owner Martine Cloutier.

  • Competitors to vie for bathtub race crown in waters off Nanaimo

    Great International World Championship Bathtub Race begins at 11 a.m.

  • Busy as a bee in a lavender field

    Bees are in abundance at Shamrock Farm off Anderton Road flocking to the lavender fields as part of their annual lavender event and open farm days.

  • Robert Barron column: Hats off to humanitarian workers

    Saurazas didn't seem to be fazed very much by the peril she was exposed to