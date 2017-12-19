Company supports vulnerable families in Kelowna, Penticton

Boyd Autobody and Glass makes it a mission to give back to the community

Krista Chisholm (right) and Boyd Autobody and Glass, dropping off gifts for the Kelowna Women's Shelter. - Image: Contributed

A Central Okanagan business has completed its Christmas shopping for vulnerable women in the Kelowna and Penticton area.

Boyd Autobody and Glass used a portion of repairs done at their shops in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Rutland and Penticton and used it to buy gifts for women and children in need this Christmas.

The business donated $1,200 in gifts to the Kelowna Women’s Shelter and $800 to the South Okanagan Women’s in Need Society.

“We wanted to support people in our community that are going through a tough time during the holidays,” said Krista Chisholm, Boyd’s regional marketing manager. “In Penticton we were lucky enough to sponsor a family of four, and in Kelowna we were able to buy enough supplies to help several families in need.”

Regular supporters of the food bank’s Basics for Babies Initiative, in 2017, the company lived up to its hashtag #boydgivesback.

They’ve completed a headlight restoration campaign with proceeds going to the Cops for Kids ($2,500 donation) and have also supported the SPCA ($3,000) and the Professional Firefighters Burn fund with a Father’s Day car show that raised $16,000.

