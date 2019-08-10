Comox-Wallace intersection in Nanaimo cleared after accident

First responders were on the scene of an accident involving a Honda Civic and motorcycle at the Wallace Street-Comox Road intersection this afternoon. (KARL YU/News Bulletin)

The intersection at Comox Road and Wallace Street has been cleared after an accident involving a car and motorcycle this afternoon.

Nanaimo RCMP, Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance Service responded to the motor vehicle incident at 4 p.m. Saturday and subsequently closed off the intersection.

Police on scene said the accident involved a Honda Civic and motorcycle, but would not comment on if there were any injuries.

Vehicles were moved out of the intersection and first responders had cleared out of the area by about 4:40 p.m.

RCMP have not yet responded to a request for further comment.

