Comox Valley’s New Year’s baby a family affair

Kinsley Ann Swanson was born at 7:39 a.m. Jan. 1 at the North Island Hospital Comox Valley

New Year’s babies seem to run in the Gunter family.

Danika Gunter is mom to Kinsley Ann Swanson, the North Island Hospital Comox Valley’s New Year’s baby, who was born at 7:39 a.m. Jan. 1, 2021.

Gunter, who with her partner Tyler Swanson, live in Port McNeill, has family in the Valley whom they stayed with prior to Gunter being induced on Dec. 31.

That’s not the only connection to the Valley, as Gunter’s grandfather was the Valley’s New Year’s baby in 1932.

“It might run in the family,” said Gunter with a laugh.

She said her labour – which was long – went well, with Kinsely weighing in a 7lbs and 3 oz. The family was discharged from the hospital on Jan. 2 and has since returned to Port McNeill with some family members staying with them for support.

Gunter noted COVID-19 has thrown a loop into some of the normalcies of birth; she explained how she wanted to welcome Kinsley to her family and friends in the hospital, but only two support people are allowed to be in her hospital room at a time, and only one support person can stay overnight.

“There was no baby shower or prenatal classes, but my mother is staying with me so that’s really good,” she added.

Gunter said Kinsley has been feeding regularly and sleeping well, and with her mom around, she is also able to get some rest.

“It’s been so good so far.”

