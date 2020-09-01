Comox Valley will have eight new EV charging stations

New Democrat MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard says people in Courtenay-Comox will benefit from eight new electric vehicle charging stations which will expand clean transportation options, reduce pollution and support the government's CleanBC goals.

The Comox Valley is to receive eight new electric vehicle charging stations. (Black Press file photo)

“Through our CleanBC economic and climate plan, we are expanding the network of electric vehicle charging stations across Vancouver Island,” said Leonard, MLA for Courtenay-Comox. “This investment will encourage more people to pick electric vehicles and contribute to the fight against climate change, while exploring the island and supporting the local tourism economy.”

Four EV stations will be located in the Comox Valley Regional District, three in Courtenay and one in Comox.

Approximately $230,000 from the Province’s CleanBC Communities Fund and $275,000 from the federal government’s Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program will be available for the project. Participating local governments are together investing more than $183,000.

The new EV charging stations in key locations are based on public demand and gaps in availability. They will provide people with clean transportation options, support the local clean economy, and reduce pollution.

Comox Valley Record