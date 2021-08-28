Comox Valley United looking for refs

Your soccer community needs you! Comox Valley United are looking to recruit a new wave of referees.

Referees are an important part of soccer in the Comox Valley. Without them, games can’t go ahead and an important part of player development is missing.

If you are an ex-player, or just someone who loves the game and wants to earn some cash whilst staying fit, we would love to hear from you. A full kit is provided.

We are also looking forward to welcoming back our current group of awesome referees and will be hosting a season “kick-off” evening with an education and pizza night in early September.

Details will be emailed to all club registered referees.

CVUSC are hosting the following courses in September: Entry-level course – 14 years old + (21 spots left); Small Sided Ref course – 12 year old + (2 spot left); Refresher for entry-level refs (date TBD); and Current Small Sided refs can log into the ref centre and complete the refresher. Costs of the courses will be reimbursed on completion. For more details contact Mike Read at referee@cvusc.org