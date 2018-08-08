Comox Valley track athletes win masters gold

A trio of athletes from the Comox Valley Cougars won a pot of gold at the Canadian Masters Track and Field championships on the BC Day weekend in Surrey.

Erin Bevans, Terri Jones and Graham Morfitt each won their age category in the javelin.

Bevans won the men’s 45-49 division with a throw of 57.94 metres. He is the Canadian record holder for men’s 35-39 javelin.

Besides javelin, Jones won the hammer throw, weight throw and weights pentathlon. She also earned silver medals in shot put and discus.

Morfitt won three golds and three silver medals. He set a new provincial record in the weight throw with a distance of 13.96 metres. Morfitt is the national record holder in javelin for the men’s 35-39, 45-49 and 50-54 age groups.