Comox Valley students sparkle with gold at Skills Canada event

Valley secondary students captured gold in 13 of the 20 different trades and technology-based events.

Comox Valley secondary students captured gold in 13 of the 20 different trades and technology-based events at a recent Skills Canada event at G.P. Vanier. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Comox Valley secondary students captured gold in 13 of the 20 different trades and technology-based events as part of the Skills Canada B.C.’s North Island Regional event at G.P. Vanier Secondary last week.

On Feb. 21, 240 competitors from 17 schools across the north Island came together to take part in subjects ranging from automotive, welding, photography, web design to junior events including gravity cars and spaghetti bridge design.

The Comox Valley gold winners are:

Georges P Vanier Secondary Gold Medal winners

2D Computer Animation

Levi Weaver

Automotive

Paul Herman

Cabinetmaking

Christian Murray

Carpentry

Gerrad Graham

Graphic Design

Desi De Koninck

Welding

Brody Laderoute

Workplace Safety

Jackson Roy-Penzer

Highland Secondary Gold Medal winners

Electronics

Austin Harris

Sumo Robot

Aedhan Vincent

Mark R. Isfeld Senior Secondary Gold Medal winners

Culinary Arts

Maisie Matthews

Photography

Jenna Gill

Aspen Park Elementary (ENTER Program) Gold Medal winners

Wind Turbine

Walker Smits & Ben Vaillant

Competitors winning at the regional competition advance to the provincials on April 15 at the Abbotsford Tradex. Provincial winners will advance to the Skills Canada Nationals that will be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre on May 28 and 29. Students can then compete at the WorldSkills competition.

RELATED: Heating up the kitchen

The competitions serve two main purposes. The first is to celebrate and reward students for excellence in their mastery of skilled trade and technology skills in a manner that directly involves industry in evaluating student performance and that keeps training relevant to employers’ needs.

The second is to create an interactive and engaging environment for the thousands of young people who attend the competitions as spectators.

“I am always amazed to see the skill level of students at this competition and see these kids as our future designers, coders, builders and troubleshooters,” says Steve Claassen, Comox Valley Schools career co-ordinator for trades and ADST who organized the event and has been involved with Skills Canada for almost 20 years.

“Our Valley is fortunate to have some very skilled students in trades and technology and in most years some of our students reach the nationals and comes back with medals.”

Skills Canada provides opportunities for thousands of students and parents to watch competitors in action, participate in Try-a-Trade activities, visit the Pathways to Careers Showcase or participate in the Women in Trades and Technology Conference.

Skills Canada’s goal is to showcase the skilled trades and technologies as first-choice careers to the thousands of young people who attend the competitions annually.

photos@comoxvalleyrecord.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox Valley Record