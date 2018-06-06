Comox Valley students learn about the endangered western screech owl

Dozens of students at two Comox Valley elementary schools left class this week knowing a little more about a local endangered species.

John Robinson, left, answers students’ questions about the western screech owl at Huband Park Elementary on Wednesday. Photo by Scott Strasser.

Dozens of students at two Comox Valley elementary schools left class this week knowing a little more about a local endangered species.

Members of the G.P. Vanier Environment Club visited three classrooms at Courtenay Elementary School and Huband Park Elementary this week to teach the younger students about the western screech owl — an endangered bird that can be found on the Comox Valley.

While the small bird used to be prevalent on Vancouver Island, biologists say its population has declined between 30 and 80 per cent in the last decade. Reasons for the bird’s decline are both predation by larger owls and cats and human development resulting in habitat loss.

A Grade 5/6 class at Huband Park Elementary is learning about the endangered Western Screech Owl today. @MARSComoxValley @ComoxValleySD71 pic.twitter.com/zdPEF2Hbyu — Scott Strasser (@scottstrasser19) June 6, 2018

At Huband School on Wednesday, four G.P. Vanier seniors taught the younger kids about the owl’s nesting and reproductive habits, its diet, and other characteristics.

The presentation concluded with information on what local residents could do to help the western screech owl, including building nest boxes and keeping house cats indoors.

Following the presentation, volunteer bird handler John Robertson from the Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society (MARS) arrived with ‘Otis,’ one of the Merville-based animal rescue center’s two western screech owls. Robertson answered students’ questions about the small owl.

“I think this is the first step of several to get kids more involved with MARS,” said Robertson.

After the event, Grade 12 student Gabrielle Guay explained that MARS approached the G.P. Vanier Environment Club earlier this school year to see if they’d be interested in teaching younger students about the western screech owl. The club has been learning about the owl since January.

“Our combined interests with the environment and helping our community led us to take on this project,” said Guay.

Grade 12 student Erin Walters said it’s good for younger students to be educated about the screech owl, as it is part of the Comox Valley’s natural habitat.

“If they realize this animal is on Vancouver Island, that it’s directly in our community… if they know about it, they can take action,” she said.

