Comox Valley Sports Centre Commission chair commends staff efforts in challenging year

Comox Valley Sports Centre Commission chair Daniel Arbour delivered a year-end report Tuesday, sharing some insight on a "crazy year" of dealing with challenges presented by COVID-19.

Due to the pandemic, the district had to close its facilities on March 17, after which upgrades were completed at the Aquatic Centre and the CV Sports Centre.

Over the past term, the commission also secured partnership funding for a new change room at the Vanier turf field, identified a new change room for the Glacier Kings hockey team, committed to buy an electric ice resurfacer, and re-opened the Sports Centre for multiple user groups.

“Kudos to staff,” said Arbour, who believes the Valley is well positioned to re-open facilities in the coming months, as the health situation permits.

The CV Sports Centre is one of four locations where an electric vehicle charging station will be installed. Level II units will also be installed at the Aquatic Centre, the Exhibition Grounds and Seal Bay Park. Installation is planned for next summer or fall.

•The Sports Centre Commission approved a staff recommendation to consider changing its name to the Comox Valley Recreation Services Commission — to better reflect the scope of services and facilities governed by the commission — and to expand its mandate to include the CV Exhibition Grounds service.

Comox Valley Record