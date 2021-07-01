Comox Valley Search and Rescue called out after van drives down embankment

Comox Valley Search & Rescue (CVSR) was called out Wednesday afternoon to assist in the investigation of a van that had veered off Comox Logging Road and rolled down an embankment near Comox Lake.

RCMP called out to CVSR for assistance to check the van and the area beneath the van, including the water, to ensure there were no occupants in need of medical attention.

“As far as I know the van was spotted already off the road and the RCMP asked us to rappel down and make sure there was nobody in the vehicle or in the water below,” said CVSR president Paul Berry. “The vehicle was easily spotted from the road, so it certainly had not been there long.”

Berry said the search conducted by his team came up empty. A total of 21 CVSR volunteers responded to the call, including those who arrived at the scene by boat, to help with the water search. The team thanked the the Courtenay & District Fish & Game Protective Association for the use of its boat ramp.

Berry had no information about the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the vehicle.

“That would be something for the RCMP to comment on.”

The Record has reached out to the RCMP for comment.

terry.farrell@blackpress.ca