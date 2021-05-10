Comox Valley Search and Rescue aiming to purchase a roof for their rescuers

Their goal is to raise between $1.2 and $1.5 million, approximately the purchase price of a facility

Comox Valley Search and Rescue is on the hunt to permanently put down roots.

Paul Berry, president and information officer for the organization said since their inception, they have been renting space in the Valley to house their equipment and to act as a central location for their team. Now, CVSAR is looking to purchase a space to truly make it their own.

“Ultimately, we would like to purchase the building we’re in (3001 Moray Avenue) and we’re in negotiation with the landlord. We are also looking at other facilities,” he noted.

Berry explained the physical location of the space is important for CVSAR’s volunteers as it should have easy access to both highways in the Valley.

Throughout the years, their current site has undergone renovations to make it into an effective hub for operations, training and logistics. Berry compares the site to a small firehall, as the facility securely houses valuable rescue equipment needed for the team in order to respond to the increasing number of calls the organization receives each year.

CVSAR began putting funds away for the facility three years ago to reach its goal. Berry said they are also looking at a range of options for fundraising, including silent auctions, but the pandemic presents a few challenges. Their goal is to raise between $1.2 and $1.5 million, approximately the purchase price of a facility, and they hope to be able to purchase their space in about one-and-a-half years.

The organization’s fundraising committee will be launching its official campaign – Roofs for Rescuers – on May 14.

For more information, visit https://www.cvgsar.com/roofsforrescuers

