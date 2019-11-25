Comox Valley Schools maintains PAC funding level

The board of education for Comox Valley Schools is maintaining funding levels for parent advisory councils. File photo

The board of education agreed to maintain current funding levels for the District Parent Advisory Council (DPAC) through the district at a meeting in October.

A motion came forward from the board’s finance committee for the contribution amount to stay the same this year.

“The district gives money to each of the PACs to help facilitate the work of the PACs,” committee chair Ian Hargreaves said.

As well, the motion also calls for the district to improve “the process of how the funds are communicated to the PACs.”

The staff report notes that DPAC receives $2,500 each year, with school PACs provided an allocation based on headcount enrolment. Each school receives a base $100 plus $0.75 per student.

Hargreaves said there is some concern as some PACs have no expenses or they have left money unspent, adding that while they do not need to spend all the money, they cannot roll over money that is left.

“Many of them don’t seem to understand that they have this money,” he said.

Feminine hygiene products

All schools in the district now have feminine hygiene dispensers and products available. Staff reported this to the board at the regular meeting of Oct. 22.

A total of 72 dispensers were purchased and installed in schools in August and September.

On April 5, Minister of Education Rob Fleming issued a ministerial order that requires all B.C. public schools to provide access to free menstrual products for students in school washrooms by the end of December.

A staff report said conversations will continue with school leadership with respect to student education. As well, the policy committee will develop a policy and should be ready for adoption soon.

Retirements and recognitions

The board of education acknowledged the following retirements throughout the district at their meeting in October:

Faye Collins, custodian at Cumberland Community School, will retire effective Dec. 31, 2019 after 28 years of service with the district.

Gloria Schnella, teacher at G.P. Vanier Secondary, will retire effective Jan. 24, 2020 after 28 years of service with the district.

Lillian Winslow, educational assistant at Courtenay Elementary, will retire effective Dec. 31, 2019 after seven years of service with the district.

Mike Copes, teacher counsellor in Student Services, will retire effective Dec. 31, 2019 after 23 years of service with the district.

Steve Knight, district principal, ISP, will retire effective April 30, 2020 after 32 years of service with the district.

mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com