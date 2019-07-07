Comox Valley SAR looking for missing local hiker in Strathcona Park

Murray Naswell of Cumberland was supposed to hike up a summit Wednesday

Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue is looking for Murray Naswell, a local hiker reported missing after attempting a summit in Strathcona Provincial Park. Facebook photo

Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue (CVGSAR) have been looking for a Comox Valley man missing in the wilds of Strathcona Provincial Park since last Thursday.

Murray Naswell, 50, of Cumberland had been camping at Kwai Lake on Tuesday and was reported to have plans to go up the summit of Mount Albert Edward on Wednesday with a couple he had met. However, the couple decided not to make the trip up the mountain.

When he did not return that evening, they contacted the park operator to report that he had not shown up. Search and rescue was then called Thursday afternoon and conducted some preliminary investigation before spending about 15 hours over Thursday and Friday morning looking for him.

“We did send a team into Mount Albert Edward to check the cairn on the top of the mountain because we had a report that some ID has been located,” Paul Berry of CVGSAR told CTV News Vancouver Island.

The search team followed the route from Kwai Lake to the summit.

“We did find some documents belonging to Murray,” he added.

Crews continued looking in the areas of Mount Frink and Castlecrag Mountain.

Naswell does have experience with hiking and knows the area.

“He is familiar with the park,” Berry said.

Search and rescue kept up the search as much as possible in light of poor conditions – specifically, heavy fog. The plan is to expand the search Monday with crews from the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island if Naswell has not yet been found.