Comox Valley Road Runners annual 5k run goes virtual

Due to COVID 19 safety concerns, the Comox Valley Road Runners have decided to cancel the in-person component of the annual 5K Learn to Run Clinic.

But don’t let this discourage you from reaching your fitness goals.

CVRR will help you train independently, so that you can complete the 5K virtual run, which will once again take place in March.

The club will have free online resources, including training schedules, available on the CVRR website for all levels from beginner to experienced runners. It will even have a program for those who want to build up to being able to walk 5K at a brisk pace. Experienced club members will also be available to offer online mentoring and support as you complete your fitness journey.

We look forward to seeing you in person for the 2022 5K Learn to Run Clinic. Let’s get running!

FMI: cvrr.ca, find Comox Valley Road Runners on Facebook, or contact Eric McKechnie at 5kclinic@cvrr.ca.