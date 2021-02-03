Comox Valley Regional District welcomes new GM of planning/development services

The Comox Valley Regional District has announced that Alana Mullaly is the new General Manager of Planning and Development Services. File photo

The Comox Valley Regional District announces Alana Mullaly as the new General Manager of Planning and Development Services, effective Feb. 5.

“The past several years Alana has demonstrated the dedication, expertise and effective leadership skills required for this role,” said Russell Dyson, CVRD Chief Administrative Officer. “Her involvement with planning and development applications, the housing needs assessment, the Regional Growth Strategy (RGS) and many climate action response initiatives within the community has proven her abilities, and we are excited to have her take on this challenging role in support of our community.”

This appointment follows the recent departure of Scott Smith, who has accepted a new senior executive opportunity with the City of Port Alberni. The GM of Planning and Development Services is responsible for planning, development, transit, fleet, sustainability, building and bylaw services. The department ensures a comprehensive and integrated approach in order to meet the strategic priorities and requirements of the board, while supporting and enhancing the sustainability principles and policies of the RGS and related land conservation, public health and safety strategies.

“I am happy to accept this position, and to continue working with our great planning and development services team on a range of important projects that will help realize the board’s vision for our community,” Mullaly said.