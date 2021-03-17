Comox Valley Regional District to determine rural garbage service via AAP

The CVRD board has agreed to use the Alternative Approval Process (AAP) to determine if the public wishes to establish a rural roadside garbage/recycling collection service.

An AAP will be used to determine if rural residents in the CVRD want a roadside garbage/recycling collection service. File photo

The CVRD board has agreed to use the Alternative Approval Process (AAP) to determine if the public wishes to establish a rural roadside garbage/recycling collection service.

“I do believe the public has grown more used to recycling than it once was,” Area C director Edwin Grieve said at Tuesday’s meeting. “At one point we tried to bring this forward about eight years ago, and it failed in referendum. Now, with all the new regulations around landfills, we realize how expensive it is, especially when it’s being filled up with stuff that we have markets for, recycling-wise. I think this is welcome in the community.”

A 2013 referendum rejected a proposed roadside service in the rural areas. Since then, public opinion appears to have changed. Last year, a survey of about 3,000 residents indicates strong interest in the service, with neighbourhood support ranging from 63 to 83 per cent in favour.

The district will launch an information campaign mid-April to inform residents about costs, service levels and other details. If approved, the service will apply to 11 neighbourhoods in Areas A, B and C.

Following a 30-day elector response period, the deadline to receive forms is set for 4:30 p.m. July 5.

