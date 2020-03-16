Comox Valley Regional District rec centres now closed due to COVID-19

Recreation and aquatic facilities had been running over weekend, with some exceptions

THe CVRD’s Aquatic Centre and other recreation facilities are now closed. Photo by Mike Chouinard

The Comox Valley Regional District has closed its recreation facilities as of Monday afternoon.

The CVRD says it’s taking a precautionary measure in support of the federal and provincial government efforts to contain the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The news release sent out Monday morning confirmed that as of 3 p.m., the Comox Valley Sports Center, the Comox Valley Aquatic Centre and the Comox Valley Curling Club are closed until further notice.

The Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds is remaining open, though people are encouraged to contact service providers prior to use and follow provincial health guidelines.

The regional district’s spring break camps were running today until 3 p.m., though all aquatic centre and sports centre camps are now cancelled after today.

As a further measure, the Comox Strathcona Waste Management Centres are asking residents visiting the landfills to use debit or credit card to limit cash handling.

“The health and well-being of our residents and staff are of the utmost importance to us,” CVRD chief administrative officer Russell Dyson said in the release. “We are taking precautionary measures to help do our part to stop the spread. We understand the impact this will have on families especially during spring break. The Ministry of Health is advising residents to get outside so please take time and enjoy our beautiful outdoors. Visit Goose Spit, Seal Bay, Nymph Falls or other parks.”

The recreation facilities had been open over the weekend, although the hot tubs, steam rooms and saunas were closed to the public.

The CVRD is also working with the Town of Comox, Village of Cumberland and City of Courtenay to collaborate on response measures and best practices. The CVRD is standing by if support is requested at the federal or provincial level and information will continue to be shared as it comes available at: www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/covid19. Further updates will be provided as more information comes available.

Comox Valley Record