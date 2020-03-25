Comox Valley Regional District operations continue during trying times

The Comox Valley Regional District has posted the following operational notices about the landfill, drinking water, sewer services, transit, parks, air quality and utility bills:

The Comox Valley Regional District, through BC Transit, continues to provide bus service during the coronavirus. File photo

Regional Landfill Service

The Comox Valley Waste Management Centre keeps our community safe and clean, and we are working hard to protect our workers and the public in order to continue operating this essential service.

If you have access to a municipal curbside collection and recycling program, please refrain from using the landfill at this time. Rural residents without curbside pickup should limit their visits to yard and essential waste only, and expect the following operational changes:

•No cash will be accepted – payment by credit or debit card only;

•There will be limited drop off stalls to comply with physical distancing requirements;

•Only two vehicles will have access to the recycling depot at any one time;

•Opening times may be delayed to permit the disinfection of all equipment.

For more information visit: cswm.ca/covid19

Drinking Water

Water is a precious and essential service, and the CVRD is maintaining its rigorous treatment and operating practices to ensure the Comox Valley Water System is functioning at its regular level. No changes have been made to standards of water treatment. The district is implementing business continuity measures to ensure services will not be interrupted during the COVID-19 response.

FMI: comoxvalleyrd.ca/water

Sewage Treatment

To assist in maintaining essential sewage treatment operations during the COVID-19 response, the district reminds residents that human waste and toilet paper are the only things that should be flushed down toilets. Disposable wipes, even those marked “flushable”, don’t easily break down and may cause clogs. As they travel through the sewer system, wipes can clog sewer lines, pumps and even your own pipes. This can cause backed up pipes, flooded basements and sewage spills into our environment.

For more information about what not to flush and why, visit: comoxvalleyrd.ca/flush

Transit Services

The CVRD, through BC Transit, is continuing to provide transportation service that Comox Valley residents can rely on, be that for essential services staff to get to work or for residents to do their grocery shopping. BC Transit has implemented a COVID-19 response plan to protect drivers and customers, which includes:

•Enhanced cleaning on buses and at BC Transit facilities;

•Physical distancing procedures;

•Rear door loading;

•Free fare, to eliminate cash collection.

BC Transit has advised that it will be prepared to implement additional measures at the advice of Health Canada and the Province of B.C.

FMI: bctransit.com/covid19

Parks Facilities

Before visiting any CVRD parks, please visit comoxvalleyrd.ca/parks to view the latest facility closures and measures being undertaken to contain COVID-19. Visitors to our parks are reminded to respect physical distancing practices staying two metres away from others.

Air Quality

Comox Valley fire departments are implementing open fire restrictions in regional fire protection districts effective April 1, in response to COVID-19. Open fires will be banned and fire permits will no longer be issued, with the exception of backyard fires and campfires in specific fire protection areas.

FMI: comoxvalleyrd.ca/airquality

Utility Bills

With many residents feeling financial pressures due to COVID-19 impacts, the district would like to reassure CVRD residents that they will not be charged any late payment fees for utility bills paid by Dec. 31, 2020.

Looking to Learn More?

For regular updates about measures being undertaken to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the Comox Valley Regional District, visit comoxvalleyrd.ca/covid19

