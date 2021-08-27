Comox Valley Regional District now requires helmets for skating

Skating can be dangerous, but skaters face risk of potential head injuries

The Comox Valley Sports Centre will require all patrons taking part in public skating to use a helmet beginning Sept. 7.

Helmets provide a protective layer for skulls and are designed to create a surface area to absorb the force received during a fall.

Skating is a wonderful activity for everyone to enjoy, but it can be dangerous. Skaters are at high risk for potential head injuries.

“We want to prevent any unnecessary injuries and as a result are making it mandatory for all participants to wear a helmet during all public skating and drop-in hockey sessions, ice lessons and other CVRD events and programming,” said CVRD senior manager of recreation facilities Jennifer Zbinden.

CSA helmets are strongly recommended. However, the CVRD allows any helmet that is in good condition and fits the wearer properly. For more information on helmet requirements visit www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/helmet

