Comox Valley Regional District moves most water restrictions to Stage 1

Royston and Union Bay residents remain at Stage 2 for water use for now

The Comox Valley Regional District has moved most water restrictions back to Stage 1. Black Press file photo

More rain means fewer water restrictions.

The Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD) has further reduced water restrictions for the Comox Valley water system and the Black Creek-Oyster Bay (BCOB) Water Local Service Area.

The move was effective as of Saturday, Sept. 25, meaning users of these systems are now under Stage 1 restrictions.

Earlier in the week, both the BCOB and Comox Valley water systems were downgraded to Stage 2. Since mid-August, Stage 3 restrictions had been in place.

For the Comox Valley water system, staged water restrictions are triggered by BC Hydro’s water flow reductions down the Puntledge River. Continued rainfall has enabled BC Hydro to further increase river flows, and as a result, the CVRD has been able to further downgrade water restrictions to Stage 1.

As well, recent rains have continued to replenish the Oyster River and groundwater wells that supply the BCOB water system, allowing the CVRD to further reduce restrictions of this water system to Stage 1.

For the time being though, Royston and Union Bay remain on Stage 2 restrictions. The CVRD will alert residents of these communities once water sources are replenished enough to ease the restrictions.

The Comox Valley water system includes the Town of Comox, City of Courtenay and the Comox Valley Water Local Service Area. The BCOB water system includes the communities of Black Creek, Saratoga Beach and Oyster River. For more details on permitted water use for these water systems during Stage 1, visit www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/restrictions.

