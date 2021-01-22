Comox Valley Regional District launches budget process

The Comox Valley Regional District is launching its 2021-2025 financial planning process on Monday, Jan. 25. Individual service budgets will start being presented to respective committees and commissions for review and feedback for the next seven weeks.

The Comox Valley Regional District is launching its 2021-2025 financial planning process on Monday, Jan. 25. Individual service budgets will start being presented to respective committees and commissions for review and feedback for the next seven weeks.

Each regional district service is prepared using a zero-based, balanced budget approach and is stand-alone. Every service must fully support itself given the unique mixtures of participating jurisdictions and ratepayers within the region. This annual process proposes new five-year financial plans that would be consolidated into the CVRD’s Annual Budget Bylaw before the legislation requirement of March 31.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CVRD board analyzed its service levels and all necessary, critical and functional projects proposed for the next five years. The board adopted Rethink Comox Valley in October with a focus on promoting a high quality of life, caring for the community, and streamlining services and keeping them affordable.

“Presentations will last until March 10, and we encourage questions, comments and feedback on the individual financial plans for all our services,” explains Kevin Douville, CVRD Manager of Financial Planning. “Feedback can be provided before 4:30 p.m. on March 11.”

The timeline for the CVRD financial planning process is as follows:

Jan. 25 – March 10: Budget presentations commence and feedback welcomed;

March 11: Feedback required to be submitted to CVRD by 4:30 pm.;

March 16: Annual Budget Bylaw presented to CVRD board for 1st, 2nd and 3rd reading;

March 30: Annual Budget Bylaw presented to CVRD board for final adoption;

March 31: CVRD legislatively required to have budgets approved.

There are several ways to get involved:

•Tune-in to watch CVRD meetings live: www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/livestream or watch recorded sessions at www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/minutes;

•Submit comments, questions or feedback to www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/budgetinquiries or by calling Douville at 250-334-6078;

•Provide a presentation to the board or one of its committees through a formal delegation;

•Contact a board member directly by visiting www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/boardstructure.

FMI: www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/currentbudget

Comox Valley Record