File photo

The Comox Valley Regional District is ready to talk trash collection with neighbourhoods that have indicated interest in a new Rural Roadside Garbage, Recycling and Yard Waste Collection Service. New, updated information is available and ready for consideration before public approval this summer.

Based on feedback collected from residents in Electoral Areas A, B and C last fall, the CVRD has developed a proposed service that would include biweekly garbage and recycling pick up, and seasonal yard waste collection. It is estimated to cost residents $200-$250 per year per household.

An interactive map is available at www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/ruralroadsideboundary that confirms the preferred service boundaries, and enables residents to search their address to check if their property would be included. Information about exemptions and exclusions are also posted.

“We know that roadside collection can increase recycling diversion, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve convenience and reduce costs for residents,” said Area B director Arzeena Hamir, chair of the Electoral Area Services Committee. “We have the opportunity now to move this forward and even see collection start next spring if it is approved by residents.”

The information is being shared in advance of an Alternative Approval Process (AAP) to be held from June 3 – July 5. For those who support the service, no further action is required. Those opposed will need to submit an electoral response form available at www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/aap.

To answer questions that residents may have about service boundaries, costs, collection details, the AAP and next steps, three online open houses will be held in May (all sessions will include the same content):

Rural Roadside Garbage, Recycling and Yard Waste Collection: Zoom Online Open Houses:

May 11 – noon to 1 p.m.

May 13 – 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

May 19 – noon to 1 p.m.

Pre-registration is required at www.connectcvrd.ca/ruralroadsidecollection

Comox Valley Record