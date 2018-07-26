Comox Valley Regional District imposing smoking ban in all parks

Ban will be in place as long as district fire hazard remains extreme

A smoking ban for all Comox Valley Regional District parks kicks in Friday, July 27 at 10 a.m. until further notice. File photo

Due to dry weather conditions and an extreme fire hazard rating, a temporary smoking ban for Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD) parks will be in place starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 27, until further notice.

This includes all parks with forested trails. Increased park patrols will also be added as the park bylaw was recently updated with the authority to fine people found smoking in the parks $500.

Mark Harrison, parks and active transportation planner for the CVRD said there is signage in place at all regional district parks.

“The bylaw officers are the ones who will be allowed to dish out the fines, and they will identify themselves,” said Harrison. “We will be doing increased park patrol with our [existing] staff.

“We have established a new parks bylaw in March that gives us the ability to fine people if they are in non-compliance.”

Goose Spit beach area and Royston Marine Drive picnic area are two CVRD parks exempt from the smoking ban due to a park steward onsite at Goose Spit and less vegetation at the Royston picnic area.

Many parks are in a wilderness setting but just behind the trees are family homes. A cigarette butt or illegal fire could ignite with just the slightest change in wind. Use your common sense and protect your parks and neighbours. A provincial campfire ban in the region has been in place since July 18.

“As long as we are under this extreme fire hazard, the ban will be in place,” said Harrison.

The smoking ban affects regional district parks only.

Parks within the city of Courtenay, town of Comox, and village of Cumberland are not part of the ban.