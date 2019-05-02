Comox Valley Regional District hosting zoning bylaw open houses

The Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD) is currently reviewing the Comox Valley Zoning Bylaw No. 2781 and wants to hear from you. Bylaw No 2781 only applies to the three electoral areas within the CVRD (excludes Denman and Hornby Island). The City of Courtenay, Town of Comox and Village of Cumberland have their own zoning bylaws that are not part of this review process.

The review is focused on these key policy themes outlined below:

• Modernization for clarity, interpretation and administration

• Support for agriculture and aquaculture

• Support for rural living

• Support for aging in place

• Incorporating sustainable features (for example, use of solar panels and wind turbines)

• Support for rural economic development

Vacation rentals and cannabis production/retail sales are not included within this review process.

The CVRD is hosting three public open houses in May. The drop-in style open houses are open to everyone to attend. Come by to review the draft zoning bylaw, ask questions of CVRD planning staff and provide your feedback.

May 6 – Union Bay Community Club and Recreation Association, 5401 South Island Highway, Union Bay (3:30 – 7 p.m.)

May 16 – Oyster River Fire Hall, 2241 Catherwood Road, Black Creek (3:30 – 7 p.m.)

May 22 – CVRD Boardroom, 550 B Comox Road, Courtenay (3:30 – 7 p.m.)

If you are not able to attend an open house, please send any questions or comments to Ton Trieu, Manager of Planning Services, at 250-334-6021 or by email zoningreview@comoxvalleyrd.ca

To learn more about the comprehensive zoning bylaw review visit comoxvalleyrd.ca/zoningreview