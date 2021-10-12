Comox Valley Regional District directors commit money to fire protection at Mount Washington

Pending the adoption of bylaws, regional directors approved a recommended $700,000 contribution from Area C of the Comox Valley Regional District and a further $200,000 from Area B towards construction of a fire hall on Mount Washington.

Construction of a fire hall at Mount Washington is expected to cost $2.49 million. File photo

Pending the adoption of bylaws, regional directors approved a recommended $700,000 contribution from Area C of the Comox Valley Regional District and a further $200,000 from Area B towards construction of a fire hall on Mount Washington.

“This has been a long time coming,” Area C director Edwin Grieve said at the Oct. 4 Electoral Area Services Committee meeting. “We narrowly averted tragedy up there about three times.”

The fire hall project is expected to cost $2.49 million. Electoral assent is required for long-term borrowing.

Grieve hopes the project will get going as soon as possible while the Canadian dollar remains relatively stable.

“It’s never going to get cheaper to build than it is today,” he said.

Following a successful referendum in 2016, the CVRD board established the Mount Washington Fire Protection Service and authorized the borrowing of $415,000 to develop a fire service storage facility. Since 2017, the Oyster River Fire Rescue department has been providing services to Mount Washington, including training volunteer firefighters.

