Comox Valley Regional District board approves Active Transportation Plan

The Comox Valley Regional District board has approved the final Regional Active Transportation Network Plan. The initiative was undertaken through the Regional Growth Strategy (RGS) service in order to advance Goals 4 (transportation), 7 (public health and safety) and 8 (climate change). The final plan included feedback collected from the public and identified key areas of interest in the region. Seven pedestrian projects, six cycling projects and 11 multi-use projects were identified as priorities in the development of a connected, safe, and accessible network in the Comox Valley.

The Comox Valley Regional District board has approved the final Regional Active Transportation Network Plan that includes six cycling projects. File photo

The project was supported, in part, by grant funding provided by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MoTI). Completion of a regional ATNP puts the CVRD and member municipalities in a favourable position to pursue implementation grant funding and to co-ordinate local government funding.

“Seeing this plan come to fruition and have both the community and CVRD board support brings us one step closer to realizing safe, efficient and effective transportation options within the region,” said CVRD board chair Jesse Ketler. “Now more than ever we need to look at our available options and increase both accessibility and connectedness throughout the community in order to reach our climate and community goals.”

CVRD staff will now develop implementation agreements which would include project design, approval processes and detailed costing to fund the projects. Examples of some of the priority projects include:

•Paulsen Road – 600 metre connection to Miracle Beach Elementary School with bicycle accessible and walkable shoulder;

•Island Highway 19A (Black Creek) – 300 m connecting community and commercial amenities through a buffered pedestrian lane;

•Bates Road – 3.8km from Coleman Road to Waveland Road with bicycle accessible and walkable shoulder;

•Anderton Road – 1.4 km between Ellenor Road and Ryan Road with bicycle accessible and walkable shoulder;

•Idiens Way – 800 m from Anderton to the City of Courtenay boundary with bicycle accessible and walkable shoulder;

•Lake Trail Road – 600 m to extend to a planned City of Courtenay facility and connection to Arden Elementary School with roadside separated multi-use path;

•Cumberland Road – 1.2 km between the Village of Cumberland boundary and the City of Courtenay boundary with a painted buffer bicycle lane;

•Island Highway 19A – 6.8km between Union Bay and Buckley Bay with bicycle accessible and walkable shoulder.

One key future project identified repeatedly through engagement sessions was the provision of active transportation facilities within the Island Corridor Foundation E&N Corridor, extending from Union Bay to the City of Courtenay’s Rotary Rail Trail.

FMI: www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/activetransportation

Comox Valley Record