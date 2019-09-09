Comox Valley Regional District announces new GM of community services

Doug DeMarzo is the new general manager of community services at the Comox Valley Regional District. He will oversee the parks, recreation, fire protection and emergency management divisions for the organization, and will be key in ensuring an integrated approach aligning to the CVRD's key strategic priorities.

DeMarzo comes to the role with over 10 years experience leading teams in Victoria and locally in the parks and community services setting. Since 2014, he has been managing the parks system at the CVRD, and promoting environmental protection and outdoor recreation within the region. Being an active member of the community, he looks forward to continue working closely with many of the wonderful volunteer groups, organizations and residents that make this community a great place to live.

“Doug has been acting within the role since last spring, and demonstrated excellent leadership and strategic value within the role,” CVRD CAO Russell Dyson said. “We are excited to see Doug within this role and the new ideas he will bring to the organization.”