The Comox Valley RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for William Boudreau.

Boudreau is 43 years old, described as five-foot-eight, 150 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He is wanted for theft under $5,000 and two counts of failure to appear in court.

If you have information of Boudreau’s whereabouts, please contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321, and cite file number 2019-13169.